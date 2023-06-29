Port Angeles man accused of raping teenager in Olympic National Park

A 34-year-old Port Angeles man was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday for allegedly raping a teenager in Olympic National Park.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office (USAO), Briceson Standley was arrested on a criminal complaint on June 15, 2023, and has remained in federal custody since then. Standley faces two counts of sexual abuse of a minor, which allegedly occurred in April and June 2022.

Standley reportedly communicated with a 15-year-old on a social media app and met up with them in two instances.

In the first encounter in April 2022, Standley allegedly sexually molested the teenager. In the second encounter in June 2022, Standley reportedly carried a machete and pocketknife with him, and raped the teenager, according to court documents.

The 15-year-old then cut off contact with Standley and reported the assaults to a healthcare provider.

The U.S. Park Service investigated the case and determined the alleged assaults happened in an area of Olympic National Park, meaning it occurred on federal land and is under the jurisdiction of federal court.

Sexual abuse of a minor is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.