Semi driver killed in Lakewood I-5 ramp crash during police chase of robbery suspects

The Washington State Patrol is investigating a deadly semi-truck crash on an I-5 ramp in Lakewood Thursday morning.

The crash happened after 5:30 a.m. near Berkely Street Southwest and Thorne Lane.

Troopers told FOX 13 Lakewood police were chasing an armed robbery suspect. According to police, the robbery happened in Tacoma.

At some point during the chase, the suspect crashed into a semi, causing it to jack-knife on the I-5 ramp.

According to troopers, the semi driver was ejected and landed onto I-5 below. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Two "juvenile" suspects were taken into custody.

The ramps to and from Berkely Street are closed and two lanes on southbound I-5 were closed.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said there is no access to Madigan Gate at JBLM.

