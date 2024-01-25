Portland children jump from stolen car, escape kidnapping suspect with good Samaritan's help

Two children – ages 9 and 11 – escaped from a stolen car and flagged down a passerby who helped police capture the suspected car thief, police in Portland, Oregon, said.

Their dad left the car idling with his children inside during a quick stop at a Portland business on Monday, when a woman – later identified as Iosha Dashae Millage, 33 – jumped into the driver's seat and took off, according to police.

Portland Police Department

"The father attempted to stop the theft , but the woman accelerated away from the scene with the two children in the back of the vehicle," Portland police said in a statement. "The father suffered minor injuries to his hand."

About 10 minutes into the harrowing ride, the two children jumped out of the back seat while they were held up at a red light and grabbed someone's attention. Millage kept driving.

The good Samaritan called 911 and stayed with the kids until responding officers arrived, who made sure they did not suffer any injuries and reunited them with their dad.

That was shortly before 3 p.m. Monday.

Featured article

Portland Police Department

Not long after the initial 911 call, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office spotted the stolen car on Interstate 5 in North Portland.

The alleged car thief ignored the lights and sirens and orders to pullover, which sparked a chase along the highway that led into Washington.

Several nearby law enforcement agencies joined the pursuit and pinned the suspected car thief less than 10 miles after crossing state lines near the Northeast 134th Street exit in Vancouver, Washington .

Portland Police Department

RELATED: Seattle carjacking victim gets car back, police still seek 2 suspects

Millage was arrested and charged with attempt to elude, reckless driving, driving with a suspended or revoked license and fugitive from justice.

The fugitive from justice charge is the result of an arrest warrant being granted for second-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery and attempt to elude in connection with the incident in the Portland area.

She is in the process of being extradited back to Multnomah County, where prosecutors said more charges could be filed.