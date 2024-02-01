Potentially deadly fungus found in patients at Seattle hospital

A dangerous and potentially deadly fungus was recently found in patients at a Seattle hospital, according to Public Health - Seattle and King County.

The fungus is called Candida auris (or C. auris), which can cause serious infections and can even be resistant to some treatment medications.

The infected patient was originally discovered at Kindred Hospital Seattle. The fungus was discovered through the Partners for Patient Safety Program, which helps detect cases early-on to prevent spread.

C. auris is often acquired in hospitals by patients with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include fever, chills, sweats, and low blood pressure.

The first case was found on Jan. 10, but two other patients tested positive for C. auris on January 22. A fourth case with links to Kindred was also reported on January 26.

All patients that tested positive originally tested negative when they were first admitted.

Kindred and Public Health are working together to limit the spread of C. auris by isolating patients that test positive and using disinfecting cleaning products.

Public Health says while the original source of C. auris in Seattle may never be identified, there is a greater opportunity to reduce the risk of further spread.

You can learn more about C. auris and its symptoms here.