Poulsbo man's death caused by blunt force trauma, homicide investigation launched

A homicide investigation is underway in Poulsbo after the Kitsap County Medical Examiner’s office ruled blunt force trauma to be the cause of death of a 26-year-old man.

On Oct. 25, the body of Nicholas Serra was found lying on the sidewalk of an apartment complex near the corner of 20 Moe St. NE and 3rd Ave. NE.

On Wednesday, the Kitsap County Medical Examiner announced the victim was killed by blunt force trauma to the head.

The Poulsbo Police Department (PPD) is now developing leads and focusing every resource to solve the case.

Authorities do not believe there is a heightened danger to the community at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the PPD at 360-779-3113.

This is a developing story.