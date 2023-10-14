Seattle Police Make Arrest Following Hammer Attack at Light Rail Station

article

The suspect in a hammer attack at the Beacon Hill light rail station in September has been arrested, and booked into the King County jail.

According to authorities, the man attacked two people ‘unprovoked’ with a hammer at the Beacon Hill light rail station neighborhood around 4 p.m. on Thursday September 28th.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, the victims were a 63-year-old woman and a 60-year old man. Both suffered cuts to the head.

Seattle Police say the attack was ‘unprovoked,’ and the suspect ran after attacking the two.

"The woman told me he yelled, ‘I hate you,’ before attacking," said Karla Rodriguez.

Rodriguez lives and works in the area. She told FOX 13 she helped the 63-year-old woman who was attacked.

"She was upset and speaking in slurs because she just got hit in the head with a hammer," said Rodriguez. "She was really, really hit hard in the head. She could barely walk afterward, she told me and was having trouble just talking."

Rodriguez said English was not the woman's first language, and she helped file a police report with police.

According to first responders, both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment and are in stable condition.

Police initially released video of the man, hoping that it would drum up leads. In fact, they are still asking anyone that may have witnessed the incident to reach out to SPD's Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.