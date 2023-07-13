Powerball, Mega Millions Jackpots reach a combined $1.43B

article

The Powerball and Mega Millions now have a staggering combined total of $1.43 billion, and a July 14 drawing is quickly approaching.

After producing no high tier winners in the latest drawings, the jackpot total of the Mega Millions has reached the 7th largest total in its history at $560 million.

The jackpot total for the Powerball is also setting records as its $875 million total is the 3rd largest in the games' history.

The Mega Millions drawing will take place at 8:00 p.m. PT Friday, July 14, and the Powerball will have its own drawing on Saturday, July 15 at 7:59 p.m PT.

Tickets for both games will be available until 15 minutes before the respective drawings. Tickets can be purchased at your local retail location.