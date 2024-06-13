Pregnant mule deer illegally killed suffered 'slow and painful' death

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) Police are asking for public assistance in the investigation of an illegally killed mule deer doe.

The poaching incident took place on or before May 29, 2024, in the Suncrest area of Stevens County.

According to WDFW officials, the pregnant doe was shot with an arrow out of hunting season. The circumstances of the death, involving a type of arrow tip not typically used in hunting, contributed to the animal's prolonged and unnecessary suffering. Authorities found the deceased doe off North Suncrest Drive near Highway 291 but have indicated it may have been shot elsewhere in the vicinity.

WARNING: A graphic image is in the Facebook post further down the page.

WDFW has emphasized that this illegal act not only violates hunting regulations but also has the potential to disrupt the local deer population, which can affect the ecosystem balance and future hunting opportunities.

The department has provided multiple avenues for the public to report any information related to this crime. Informants can submit tips online at the department's enforcement page, call the poaching hotline at 877-933-9847, or send an email to reportpoaching@dfw.wa.gov.

For those preferring to remain anonymous, the department encourages reporting via text to 847411 (TIP411) with the keyword WDFWTIP, a space, and the message. The reporting system protects the sender's identity as it operates through a third-party platform.

WDFW said any information leading to a successful conviction in this case may result in a cash reward or hunting bonus points, as part of an incentive for the conservation of the state's game resources. The department thanked the community for its cooperation and the role it plays in maintaining ethical hunting practices and preserving Washington's diverse wildlife.

