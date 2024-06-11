From Adams to Biden: Presidential families and their scandals

While Hunter Biden may be the first child of a president to be convicted of a crime, he's certainly not the only child to bring scandal to a presidential family.

Like many families, presidents aren't exempt from having to cope with the backlash brought on by their relatives.

Presidential historian Doug Wead says both the pressures and temptations of a presidential child or sibling can be unique and distinct from relatives of other celebrities or prominent businessmen.

"It’s just enormous pressure to perform. The expectations are so high," said Wead.

Here's a look at a few examples in U.S. History:

John Adams' son expelled from Harvard

John Adams, America’s second president, had a son who died of alcoholism while the father was still in office. Adams’ oldest son, John Quincy Adams, became the sixth president, but John Quincy Adams’ son John was "thrown out of Harvard for drinking and partying," according to Anthony.

Jimmy Carter's brother Billy battled alcoholism

Billy Carter still stands as one of the most prominent examples of troublesome presidential relatives. Jimmy Carter’s brother had a string of public embarrassments and flagrant attempts to cash in on his position. His multiple incidents of public drunkenness became so infamous that he launched his own brand of Billy Beer. The hijinks took on a more serious tone in 1980, when he registered as a paid agent of the Libyan government and accepted a $220,000 payment from Tripoli. The move triggered an investigation by the Senate Judiciary Committee that included a young Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del.

Teddy Roosevelt’s daughter Alice and her pro-smoking campaign

Teddy Roosevelt’s daughter Alice was a controversy magnet for her father’s entire tenure in office. Her supposed crimes: smoking in public, swearing and showing up at parties with her pet snake. At one point, the president said his daughter could not smoke inside the White House, so Alice called a news conference on the White House roof and smoked there, according to Wead.

Richard Nixon worried about his brother

Richard Nixon reportedly had his brother Donald’s phone tapped because he feared Donald’s business activities might embarrass the administration.

Ronald Reagan’s daughter spilled family secrets

Ronald Reagan’s daughter Patti Davis spoke out publicly against her father’s politics, published a tell-all book and later posed for Playboy.

Bill Clinton coped with his father's and brother-in-laws' troubles

Hillary Clinton’s brothers were both accused of shady business dealings while their brother-in-law, Bill Clinton, was in office. Meanwhile Roger Clinton, Bill’s half brother, had a string of drug-related incidents that famously earned him the Secret Service codename "headache."

Donald Trump's son caught trying to get dirt on Clinton

President Donald Trump’s son Don Jr. has earned his share of headlines for meeting with Russian operatives offering dirt on Hillary Clinton as well as pushing Trump business overseas with deals that may have benefited from his father’s position.

"Everyone’s affected when somebody becomes president," said Carl Anthony, author of "America’s First Families." ’'Often these people end up feeling that their entire identity is filtered through who they’re related to."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.