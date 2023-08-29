Pringles 'Everything Bagel' chips pushes flavor boundaries with limited-edition snack

article

Forget the toaster. Pringles has unveiled its latest limited-edition flavor: Everything Bagel.

According to the brand’s parent company Kellogg Company, the limited-edition Pringles Everything Bagel offers an "authentic everything bagel flavor experience" – cream cheese and all.

The bagel features notes of sesame and poppy seeds, followed by hints of cream cheese, onion and garlic.

"From Pringles Philly Cheesesteak to Pringles Enchilada Adobada — fans have long enjoyed our endlessly creative flavor innovations," Mauricio Jenkins, US marketing lead for Pringles, said in a press release Tuesday. "New Pringles Everything Bagel perfectly captures the nation's favorite bagel flavor for a seamless snacking experience, no cream cheese schmear or deli trip necessary."

Pringles Everything Bagel will be available for a limited time only at select retailers nationwide beginning in late August. Visit Pringles.com to find the new flavor at a store near you.

In March, Kellogg Co. said the company would be split into two separate companies: WK Kellogg Co., the publicly traded firm comprised of its North American cereal business, and Kellanovoa.

Kellanova will encompass Kellogg’s "snacking, international cereal and noodles , plant-based foods, and North American frozen breakfast business," with brands such as Pringles, Cheez-It, Morningstar Farms, Eggo, Zucaritas and Coco Pops under its purview, Kellogg said.

Products put out by the companies will continue to sport the Kellogg’s brand on the packaging. By the end of the year, Kellogg anticipates the spin-off of WK Kellogg Co to have occurred.

