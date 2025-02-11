Tuesday, Feb. 11, is the deadline for Washington's special election, with a total of 81 measures on the ballot.

While most of the measures on the ballot focus on education, Seattle Proposition 1A and Proposition 1B both concern funding affordable housing in the city.

Keep reading to learn more about each of the propositions.

What is Seattle Proposition 1A and Proposition 1B?

Proposition 1A and Proposition 1B concern funding for Seattle's Social Housing Developer, which builds and maintains affordable housing in the city.

Proposition 1A:

This would create a 5% tax on annual compensation above $1 million for Seattle employees. The revenue would go to the Social Housing Developer to support affordable housing projects.

This tax would be in addition to Seattle’s existing payroll expense tax.

Proposition 1B:

Proposed by the Seattle City Council and mayor, this would allocate $10 million from existing payroll tax revenue over the next five years to fund the Social Housing Developer.

If the funds are not used for housing projects within three years, they could be redirected to other affordable housing efforts.

The Source: Information for this article came from King County's Official Special Election Ballot.

