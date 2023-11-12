Protestors camp outside Burien City Hall, opposing new camping ordinance

Tents are back outside Burien City Hall, as demonstrators protest in opposition of the city's Unlawful Public Camping law. A half-dozen of those protesters said they plan to sleep outdoors in protest.

"The law explicitly targets tents, sleeping bags, and other basic survival resources," an organizer told FOX 13.

The group assembled said they want the ordinance repealed.

"We have a lot of policies in our town history that we should be ashamed of," said homeless advocate Kelsee Vanhee. "This is one of them."

Vanhee said organizers chose the location to send a clear message to city leaders who voted in favor of the ordinance. She also recognized that by protesting, they could be in violation of the new law.

"It’s called the camping ban. What we’re doing is camping," she said. "What our unhoused neighbors are doing is surviving, so we’re absolutely in violation of the ban. If someone wants to come talk to us about this, that’s their right."

The protest also brought out residents like Paula Skartlind.

"I do outreach with the homeless population," said Skartlind. "I help them with voter registration and other services."

Skarlind said she’s not convinced repealing Ordinance No. 818 is the answer, but she is in favor of long-term solutions.

"We’re talking about people," she said. "Everyone has a story. This is not something we can solve with fees and fines."

As it stands, the ordinance states anyone sleeping or residing on public property from 10 p.m.–6 a.m. could be charged with a misdemeanor.

The camping ban has one major exception—no one can be criminally charged if no overnight shelter space is is available.

"We need to come up with better solutions," said Vicky Hartley. "It complicated, and it’s got to involve the state, the county, the city, the citizens. It’s a whole big issue."

The new law, which went into effect Nov. 1, replaces a previous city ordinance that prohibited camping only in public parks.

"We don’t consent to what’s being done to our unhoused neighbors in our name," said Vanhee.

Questions remain over the new ordinance’s legality and whether Burien will be able to enforce it.

While protesters said it needs to be repealed, other residents believe it will help clean up the streets.

"This gives the city some control," said Daniel McTernan. "I remember when they were here camping at Grocery Outlet, living in the parking lot, smoking their fentanyl. Now the city has a little bit of control of the whole scenario and to hold people accountable."