Puppies abandoned in wet box, 1 found dead & 5 others require critical care

On Jan. 2, six puppies were found in a soaking wet box on the side of a highway in Pierce County. One of those puppies was found wrapped in a plastic bag and didn't make it, and its siblings are now getting critical care at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County (HSTPC).

The puppies were heard crying and were found by a community member along Highway 7 in Elk Plain, a town just southeast of Spanaway.

The surviving siblings were experiencing severe vomiting and diarrhea when they were found-- vets at the shelter said they were sick and lethargic and all tested positive for parvovirus. Parvovirus is a deadly and contagious virus for dogs that affects the gastrointestinal tract. If left untreated, it can cause a painful death.

The shelter’s veterinary team is providing critical care, and administering medication, fluids, and food.

Donations from the community are urgently needed to help provide medical care for these five puppies as they battle the virus. You can donate here.