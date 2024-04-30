Registered sex offender arrested for 2 counts of rape in Thurston County

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office has arrested a registered sex offender for two separate counts of rape following a months-long investigation.

Detectives said they were looking into two reports of sexual assault that occurred under similar circumstances. The victims said that the suspect approached them in downtown Olympia, lured them to what he claimed was his home under deceptive conditions, and then sexually assaulted them. After, he dropped them off at a different location.

The suspect was later determined to be a registered transient sex offender. Authorities say he is not registered in Thurston County.

Deputies arrested the suspect on Tuesday and say he is facing two counts of first-degree rape and failure to register as a sex offender.

TCSO has not released the suspect's name. FOX 13 has reached out for more information.

Deputies say there may be additional victims. If you experienced something similar, contact deputies at 360-704-2740 or via email at detectives@co.thurston.wa.us.