Expand / Collapse search

Renton Police recover $1.5M in shoplifted merchandise from man accused of selling it

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Renton
FOX 13 Seattle
article

Photo from Renton Police

RENTON, Wash. - A Federal Way man has been arrested for allegedly selling hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise to unknowing buyers on eBay. 

On June 20, Renton Police served a search warrant at the man's Federal Way home.

The investigation, and then later the search warrant, determined that a 32-year-old was receiving stolen items from multiple shoplifters and selling the merchandise online.

During the search, an estimated $1.5 million worth of shoplifted merchandise was recovered. 

The merchandise, stolen from a number of different stores, included: 

  • Over-the-counter medications
  • Power tools
  • Lego products
  • Vacuum cleaners
  • Kitchen appliances
  • Plumbing fixtures
  • Computer hardware
  • Audio equipment
  • Laundry detergent
  • Printer cartridges

Police said a large quantity of that merchandise was already packaged for shipping and addressed to buyers across the country. 

Image 1 of 7

 