Renton Police recover $1.5M in shoplifted merchandise from man accused of selling it

article

A Federal Way man has been arrested for allegedly selling hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise to unknowing buyers on eBay.

On June 20, Renton Police served a search warrant at the man's Federal Way home.

The investigation, and then later the search warrant, determined that a 32-year-old was receiving stolen items from multiple shoplifters and selling the merchandise online.

During the search, an estimated $1.5 million worth of shoplifted merchandise was recovered.

The merchandise, stolen from a number of different stores, included:

Over-the-counter medications

Power tools

Lego products

Vacuum cleaners

Kitchen appliances

Plumbing fixtures

Computer hardware

Audio equipment

Laundry detergent

Printer cartridges

Police said a large quantity of that merchandise was already packaged for shipping and addressed to buyers across the country.