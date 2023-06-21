Renton Police recover $1.5M in shoplifted merchandise from man accused of selling it
RENTON, Wash. - A Federal Way man has been arrested for allegedly selling hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise to unknowing buyers on eBay.
On June 20, Renton Police served a search warrant at the man's Federal Way home.
The investigation, and then later the search warrant, determined that a 32-year-old was receiving stolen items from multiple shoplifters and selling the merchandise online.
During the search, an estimated $1.5 million worth of shoplifted merchandise was recovered.
The merchandise, stolen from a number of different stores, included:
- Over-the-counter medications
- Power tools
- Lego products
- Vacuum cleaners
- Kitchen appliances
- Plumbing fixtures
- Computer hardware
- Audio equipment
- Laundry detergent
- Printer cartridges
Police said a large quantity of that merchandise was already packaged for shipping and addressed to buyers across the country.
