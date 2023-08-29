Renton Police seek help identifying bank robbery suspect

article

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed a bank in Renton earlier this month.

The Renton Police Department (RPD) says on Aug. 14 at 12:00 p.m., officers responded to the Chase Bank inside a Fred Meyer on 108th Ave. SE for reports of a robbery.

According to the RPD, a Black man entered the bank wearing all black clothing and a surgical mask.

Authorities say he handed a note demanding money saying he had a gun to the bank teller. However, no gun was seen, and the suspect took off with the money.

Anyone who can identify this suspect is asked to contact RPD Detective Edwards at cedwards@rentonwa.gov and reference case number: 23-9326.

This is a developing story.