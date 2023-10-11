Renton Police seek missing, endangered man

article

Renton Police are asking for your help to find 41-year-old Phat To. He urgently needs his medication and is not dressed for the elements.

To was last seen walking away from Valley Medical Center at 2:16 p.m. Wednesday. He was there for a follow-up after having a major surgery, and was disoriented and experiencing significant cognitive issues.

He lives in Kent and does not have any known places to stay or visit in Renton. He did not have any money and has no cellphone.

He is described as 5'11" and weighs 185 pounds.

Please call 911 if you see him.