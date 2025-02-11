Rising egg prices drive surge in urban farming

The Brief Some are turning to urban farming as the price of eggs continues to rise due to the bird flu outbreak. First-time flock owners are warned about some limitations, though the initial investment usually runs about $160. While they might help household egg shortages, backyard flocks do not significantly impact the overall food supply.



As egg prices continue to climb, many are turning to urban farming to save money and ensure a steady supply of fresh eggs.

At Bothell Pet and Feed Supply, manager Brandyn Loska says the demand for chicks has surged in recent years. The store, which has been selling chicks for 30 years, anticipates another record-breaking season.

"People want eggs," Loska said. "Chickens have been very big for us, and the amount of people doing backyard chickens has increased."

By the numbers:

With grocery store shelves often empty and prices rising—some cartons reaching as high as $14.49 for large free-range brown eggs—many consumers see backyard farming as a solution. Loska recalls how demand skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We had people lining up two hours before we opened to get in line to try and get them," Loska said.

In 2021, the store sold 1,000 chicks, and Loska expects to sell the same, if not more, this year between March and April.

"Hopefully maybe more if we can get more depending on how big the demand is for it," Loska said. "We hope we have enough to go around for everyone that wants to come in and get them."

For first-time flock owners, the initial investment, including chicks, a starter kit, and a cage, runs about $160. Loska advises buying at least four birds, as chickens are flock animals and thrive in groups. The most challenging part, he says, is keeping them warm for the first four months—after that, they’ll provide fresh eggs regularly.

"It’s easy. There’s not a lot to it," Loska said. Still, proper preparation is crucial. "We get them, and they’re a day old. A lot of people want to do it from when they’re babies."

The other side:

However, experts caution that raising chickens is a long-term commitment. Amber Betts, a public information officer for the Washington State Department of Agriculture, urges potential owners to be aware of the responsibility.

"Knowing the longevity of the task you’re setting out to do is important," Betts said. "These birds can live for a long time."

For those considering backyard flocks, WSDA officials strongly recommend sourcing birds from reputable suppliers certified under the National Poultry Improvement Plan. This ensures the birds come from facilities with high biosecurity standards and ongoing health monitoring.

Washington has already confirmed three cases of the bird flu virus this year, including one in a commercial chicken flock in Franklin County in January. The largest outbreak occurred in 2022, with 39 cases reported.

The WSDA acknowledges the growing interest in backyard flocks but advises caution due to concern about avian flu.

"The biggest way that it's spreading is through wild waterfowl," Betts said. "They spread it when they migrate, and we just know now it's in the environment. We have a very high, heavy environment load."

While backyard flocks may help individual households offset egg shortages, they do not significantly impact the overall food supply.

"It would potentially help your own household, but there are different rules when it comes to selling backyard products," Betts said. "At the commercial level, we are definitely seeing an impact because of the strain of this virus."

If you do have a backyard flock, you're urged to check the infection map and see if you are in an area that's near an infected area. WSDA encourages backyard flock owners to report the health of your flock if they are in the area.

"It's amazing the number of people that have chickens," Loska said.

Regulations on backyard flocks vary by city, so prospective chicken owners should check local ordinances. Additionally, all chicks at Bothell Pet and Feed Supply are vaccinated, ensuring they are healthy before going to new homes.

Chicks will be available at Bothell Pet and Feed Supply starting March 6 through the first week of May.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture provides guidelines on how to ‘Defend the Flock'.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Washington State Department of Agriculture and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

