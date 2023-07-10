Rolling slowdowns planned for I-5/405 Interchange in Lynnwood; delays possible

Travelers looking to use the I-5/405 Interchange in Lynnwood should plan for possible delays caused by rolling slowdowns early Monday morning.

Snohomish Public Utility District Crews will be pulling fiber optic cables between transmission towers.

Crews are scheduled to work between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Monday, July 17.

For the latest information on road conditions and travel times, visit the WSDOT real-time travel center.