Ryan Gosling performs ‘I’m Just Ken’ at Oscars

Ryan Gosling gave the people what they wanted when he performed "I’m Just Ken" from the movie "Barbie," during the Oscars ceremony Sunday.

Gosling dazzled audiences in a dark pink suit while singing in the audience before taking center stage.

Gosling — the Ken to Margot Robbie's "Barbie" in the film – received a supporting nomination for his role in the movie, and "I’m Just Ken" was nominated for best original song.

However, he lost the award to another song on the Barbie soundtrack, "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish and Finneas.

"I’m Just Ken" is performed by Gosling in the Hollywood blockbuster, which was easily the biggest hit of the year with more than $1.4 billion in ticket sales.

In February, the actor told Variety that he would "be open" to performing at the awards show, but said he hadn’t yet been asked to perform.

"It might be too much of a risk to have me do it," Gosling said, adding, "I don’t know how that would work. But I’m open to it."

In December, Gosling released the "I'm Just Ken" EP alongside collaborators Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.

Stephanie Weaver contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.