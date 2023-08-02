Salmonella outbreak at Washington Care Center: 29 confirmed cases

An outbreak of salmonella associated with the Washington Care Center in Seattle has resulted in 29 confirmed cases and 6 hospitalizations.

According to Public Health Seattle-King County the long-term care facility, which is typically not open to the general public, was found to be the likely source of the outbreak, which has now been declared over.

The outbreak's onset dates were between July 1, 2023, and July 5, 2023, and the suspected meals responsible for the illnesses were served on June 29 and June 30.

Public Health authorities have determined that contaminated food served at the Washington Care Center was the probable cause of the outbreak. No ill food workers were identified during the investigation.

Upon being notified of the outbreak, Public Health provided education to the care center's staff to prevent further spread of the illness. Measures included emphasizing the importance of handwashing, effective cleaning, and sanitation, as well as recommending that sick residents and staff isolate until symptom-free for at least 24 hours.

In response to the situation, on July 11, a joint team comprising Public Health, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH), and the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) visited the care center. Public Health conducted interviews with both affected and unaffected individuals at the facility to identify any potential common exposures.

During the visit, DOH inspected the kitchen and identified risk factors that could have contributed to the spread of Salmonella, including potential cross-contamination, inadequate handwashing, and improper glove use. Meanwhile, DSHS, which regulates Washington State long-term care facilities like the Washington Care Center, conducted its own investigation and provided education to the care center's staff.

Laboratory testing was conducted on eight of the affected individuals, and confirmatory results indicated infections with Salmonella. Among the eight confirmed cases, seven showed the same strain of Salmonella, as determined through genetic fingerprinting (whole genome sequencing, or WGS) at the Washington State Public Health Laboratory. The remaining confirmed case did not undergo WGS testing.

Salmonellosis is a bacterial infection often transmitted through contaminated food and water, as well as through contact with animals and their environments. Symptoms of the infection include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, fever, chills, and abdominal cramping, with the illness typically lasting several days.

Public Health officials have advised individuals with suspected Salmonella infections to avoid working in food handling, patient care, or childcare while experiencing vomiting or diarrhea.

To prevent the spread of Salmonella and other foodborne illnesses, the public is encouraged to practice good hygiene, including washing hands with soap and water after using the bathroom, changing diapers, touching animals, and before eating or preparing food. Additionally, thorough cooking of meats, especially poultry, and immediate washing of cutting boards and counters used for meat or poultry preparation are essential to avoid cross-contamination.