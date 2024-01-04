City of Seatac partners with nonprofit to open 17 childcare businesses in 2024

More than 60% of Washington families live in what’s called "childcare desserts," where there are few if any providers for their babies and preschoolers. The problem has been seemingly insurmountable.

The City of SeaTac is working towards solutions by investing $1.8 million allocated from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to open 60 new childcare businesses. So far, 17 businesses are on track to open in 2024. It’s a timely investment since officials said childcare is about 85% full in SeaTac.

"There’s a need and there’s a desire. And so, what we’re seeing is there’s a response," said Aleksandr Yeremeyev, the economic development manager for City of SeaTac.

Yeremeyev said the city knew exactly how to spend its federal dollars after conducting its annual business outreach survey asking business owners and staff how they can be better supported.

"Specifically, when we asked further, they said that access to affordable, quality childcare is preventing a lot of staff from returning to work, especially post-COVID. So, childcare was a need because staffing was a need," said Yeremeyev.

New childcare businesses coming to SeaTac are through a partnership and contract with Imagine Institute, a non-profit designed to provide support services to future providers through peer mentorship and on-the-job-training.

"We found that childcare providers who’ve already gone through the process are most equipped to walk alongside these new entrepreneurs and help them through all those processes," said Cate Bridenstine, CEO of Imagine Institute.

"I’ve helped five people get licensed and start their own business. And then I’ve helped 60 families through the program," said Alexis Wynne, director of Little Steps Discovery Zone in Auburn and mentor with Imagine Institute.

With Imagine Institute, future providers go through eight months of training. They also receive help with their state licensing process, which includes background checks.

As of Jan. 1, Washington State Department of Children Youth and Families now requires fingerprints of all childcare and early learning workers, as well as eligible members of the household in order to be on site at a licensed business.

"There are really high expectations of licensed childcare providers in our state," said Bridenstine. "You have quality foundational standards, you have Washington administrative code. You also have business requirements and navigating certain families. There’s a lot that goes into it."

Imagine Institute and City of SeaTac are conducting outreach to encourage aspiring childcare business owners to participate in the program and help the city reach its goal of 60 new businesses.

Bridenstine explained participants would receive:

160 hours of paid on-the-job training

Comprehensive business planning and licensing preparation support

A $4,000 grant to invest in their new business

A dedicated peer mentor to guide them through the whole process

"Our real goal at Imagine is to support providers, both emerging into the field and the existing childcare providers in our state to make sure that they’re well and that their businesses are thriving, so they stay in business and can care for children," said Bridenstine.

Yeremeyev said SeaTac has 63 in-home childcare businesses and three childcare centers. This equates to approximately 730 children receiving care in the city. With 60 new childcare businesses planned for SeaTac, Yeremeyev said it will double the occupancy and provide more opportunities to parents, entrepreneurs and jobseekers.

"What’s unique for the City of SeaTac is that the airport operates on a 24-hour schedule a day. So, non-traditional hours of care are very essential," said Yeremeyev. "So, childcare need isn’t a 9 to 5 need in SeaTac. It’s a 24-hour need. So, having more available childcare allows for more people to have access to childcare throughout the day."