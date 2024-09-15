Seattle police arrest man accused of pulling gun on, assaulting moviegoers

Police in Seattle have arrested a man for several felonies following a violent attack inside a movie theater over the weekend.

Just before 10 p.m. on Friday, September 13th, police say a man caused a panicked evacuation after assaulting moviegoers for walking in front of his seat at Regal Thornton Place on Northeast 103rd Street in Seattle.

According to the officer’s report, during the altercation, the suspect threatened, "I’ve got a gun," and "I’ll shoot you," and "I’ll shoot everyone."

Someone posted to Reddit a note to the man they say stopped further harm.

Officers responded to reports of an armed man assaulting multiple people in the theater. Upon arriving on scene, police say they arrested an "uncooperative, argumentative suspect."

Two victims of the 30-year-old's assault approached officers for help, one man had a partially severed ear, and a woman had injuries to her head. Medical first responders tended to them on scene before being transported to the hospital.

According to law enforcement, the suspect was angered that the moviegoers had passed his row of seats twice. He then pulled out a gun. When fellow patrons tried to wrestle the gun out of his hands, the magazine ejected. Police say this is when the theater emptied out in a panic.

The 30-year-old man has since been booked into the King County Jail for assault in the first degree, felony harassment, and unlawful imprisonment.

