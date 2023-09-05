Seattle-Bainbridge ferry route closed to vehicles, bikes, scooters Sept. 7-13

article

The Seattle-Bainbridge ferry route will be shut down for nearly a week to vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles and electric scooters for overhead passenger walkway replacement construction.

The closure will be from Thursday, Sept. 7 at 1 a.m. to Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 3 a.m.

Washington State Ferries said crews will replace the 50-year-old wooden walkway on Bainbridge Island with a new seismically safe structure. The closure is necessary to allow crews to stage cranes and equipment to lift and lower the walkway spans onto concrete and steel pilings in the water, officials said.

Service between Seattle and Bainbridge Island will remain open to walk-on and ADA passengers within specified times each day during peak travel times and large regional events.

WSF said it will accommodate emergency medical vehicles, in coordination with local emergency services, during the closure.