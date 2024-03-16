Police have arrested a man accused of flashing children in the Seattle area since the beginning of this year.

The first known incident happened on January 2 in the Magnolia neighborhood, where a man exposed himself to two elementary school girls.

Related article

Police say the incident happened near the intersection of 28th Avenue W. and W. Smith Street, but officers were unable to find him.

Over the following weeks, police received multiple reports from around the city of a white man in his 30s-40s approaching children, asking for directions, and then exposing himself to them.

Police were only going on a physical description until security cameras captured the suspect's vehicle in late February.

Detectives identified the registered owner and were able to place him at the scene of the crimes.

Detectives arrested the man and searched his home, where officers recovered clothing that was seen on security cameras, according to SPD.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail on 14 counts of indecent exposure and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.