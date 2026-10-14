Seattle City Attorney adds prosecutors to target Aurora Ave crime

The Brief Seattle is funding two dedicated city prosecutors to target felony sex trafficking and firearm removals along Aurora Avenue. The cross-jurisdictional initiative aims to overcome traditional misdemeanor limits to disrupt human trafficking and disarm dangerous individuals. Skeptical North Seattle residents remain doubtful conditions will quickly improve amid persistent gunfire along the corridor.



North Seattle residents say gunshots continue to echo near homes and storefronts along Aurora Avenue, leaving neighbors exhausted despite a new legal push by the city to curb violent crime.

Seattle City Attorney Erika Evans recently announced an initiative introducing two dedicated prosecutors to address public safety along the corridor. However, community members remain skeptical about whether the effort will yield tangible results.

Dual prosecutorial strategy targets sex trafficking, firearms

Dig deeper:

Under the new initiative, a cross-deputized city prosecutor will handle both misdemeanor and felony cases in partnership with the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. The role specifically targets pimps, johns, and human traffickers operating along Aurora Avenue, known locally as "The Blade."

Historically, felony prosecutions in Seattle were handled exclusively by King County, while the Seattle City Attorney's Office was limited to misdemeanors. City officials say stepping into felony prosecution is critical as police continue to recover children from Aurora Avenue on a weekly basis, with victims disproportionately being women of color, low-income youth, and foster children.

What they're saying:

"After years of experience prosecuting people who commit crimes in court, I know firsthand how hard it has been for Seattle to disrupt sex trafficking, disarm pimps, and impose real criminal consequences on offenders," Evans said. "Normally the City Attorney's role stops at misdemeanors, but these two new city prosecutor positions will mean we can also contribute to work normally handled at the felony level."

A second newly appointed prosecutor will lead a new Firearms Unit within the City Attorney's Office focused on Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPOs). Working alongside the Regional Domestic Violence Firearms Enforcement Unit, this prosecutor will seek civil court orders to remove firearms from individuals deemed a significant threat to themselves or others.

Aurora Ave North in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Interagency collaboration and funding

Local perspective:

The expanded enforcement strategy originated from conversations between Evans and outgoing City Councilmember Debora Juarez, with support from Public Safety Committee Chair Bob Kettle and Mayor Katie Wilson.

Mayor Wilson prioritized funding for the roles in her proposed budget despite a general fund shortfall, with both positions fully funded in the proposed budget. King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion and Seattle Police Department Interim Chief Andre Sayles also expressed strong support for the cross-jurisdictional partnership.

"The sexual exploitation of children, women, and others from vulnerable communities along Aurora is unacceptable, and prosecutors need every available resource to hold the people who are profiting off of this violence accountable," Manion said.

Despite the added resources, officials note that building human trafficking cases presents high legal hurdles. Over the past five years, an average of six cases annually met the evidentiary threshold to file charges in Seattle.

Neighborhood reaction and ongoing concerns

The other side:

Despite the heightened legal focus, North Seattle residents express doubt about how quickly conditions will change. Cameras recently captured another round of gunfire near Aurora Avenue on Wednesday morning, underlining the persistent safety concerns.

"We're getting a lot of false promises with not much hope," said Rudy Pantoja, though he acknowledged the City Attorney's intentions appear sincere.

Pantoja added that while he is not optimistic, he maintains high expectations for public safety in his community.

"We have high expectations for our public safety, knowing that our storefronts are safe, knowing that our livelihoods are secure, and that if we need a police officer, they're going to show up and investigate," Pantoja said, hoping for an end to the violence and better support services for victims.

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