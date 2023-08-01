Expand / Collapse search

Seattle City Council does not pass rent control legislation

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Seattle
FOX 13 Seattle

Seattle City Council does not pass rent control legislation

The bill, sponsored by outgoing Councilwoman Kshama Sawant, called for capping max rate increases for rent based on the rate of inflation. Sawant's bill says rent prices have increased by 69% percent between 2010 and 2018 while Seattle wages only increased 20% during that time.

SEATTLE - The Seattle City Council rejected a rent control proposal during a session on Tuesday. 

The bill, sponsored by outgoing Councilwoman Kshama Sawant, called for capping max rate increases for rent based on the rate of inflation. Sawant's bill says rent prices have increased by 69% percent between 2010 and 2018 while Seattle wages only increased 20% during that time. 

Opponents, including landlords, say rent control is government outreach that also hampers the creation of new housing, which would reduce affordable housing for renters in the long term. 

The proposal was shot down 6-2. 

Washington State has prohibited cities from implementing rent control policies since 1981. Even if the proposal were to pass, it could not go into effect until state legislation was reversed. 

Sawant to hold public hearing on rent control

Seattle councilmember Kshama Sawant will lead another push for citywide rent control. She recently introduced a ill that would cap maximum rate increases based on the rate of inflation.