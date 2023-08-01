Seattle City Council does not pass rent control legislation

The Seattle City Council rejected a rent control proposal during a session on Tuesday.

The bill, sponsored by outgoing Councilwoman Kshama Sawant, called for capping max rate increases for rent based on the rate of inflation. Sawant's bill says rent prices have increased by 69% percent between 2010 and 2018 while Seattle wages only increased 20% during that time.

Opponents, including landlords, say rent control is government outreach that also hampers the creation of new housing, which would reduce affordable housing for renters in the long term.

The proposal was shot down 6-2.

Washington State has prohibited cities from implementing rent control policies since 1981. Even if the proposal were to pass, it could not go into effect until state legislation was reversed.