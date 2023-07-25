Seattle City Council votes to install speed enforcement cameras at popular street racing sites

The Seattle City Council has passed a "first of its kind" legislation aimed at reducing street racing and other dangerous driving activities in specific areas of the city.

The legislation passed on Tuesday kickstarts the city's plans to install speed enforcement cameras in 10 areas that are heavily impacted by dangerous driving.

Those 10 zones include:

A: Alki Ave. SW between 63rd Ave SW and Harbor Ave. SW.

B: Harbor Ave. SW between Alki Ave. SW and SW Spokane St.

C: West Marginal Way SW between SW Spokane St and 2nd Ave SW.

D: Sand Point Way NE between 38th Ave NE and NE 95th St.

E: NE 65th St between Sand Point Way NE and Magnuson Park.

F: Roadways inside Magnuson Park including, but not limited to, NE 65th St and Lake Shore Dr NE.

G: Seaview Ave NW between Golden Gardens Park and 34th Ave NW.

H: 3rd Ave NW between Leary Way NW and N 145th St.

I: Martin Luther King Jr Way S between S Massachusetts St and S Henderson St.

J: Rainier Ave S from S Jackson St south to the city limits.

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) is in the process of completing the equity analysis as required by the state law prior to installing the enforcement cameras.

The mayor's office is expected to propose additional details for implementation in the coming weeks.

"Our community has been pleading for help for years to stop drag racing. This month’s crash on Alki Avenue Southwest shows just how dangerous conditions have become," said Councilmember Lisa Herbold, who chairs the Public Safety Committee and co-sponsored the legislation. "I’m proud to have partnered with neighbors and pass this first-of-its kind legislation to make our streets safer."