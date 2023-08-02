Seattle Fleet Week returns to Seafair; kicks off with Parade of Ships

Seattle Fleet Week is underway and it kicked off Tuesday with the Parade of Ships through Elliott Bay.

Since 1950, Seafair has hosted Fleet Week on Seattle's Waterfront, to celebrate the men and women who serve our country.

Seafair, Boeing, Seattle Navy League and the Port of Seattle welcomes the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coastal Guard and the Royal Canadian Navy.

People are invited to meet the sailors and guardsman, and take a free tour of the ships from Aug. 2-6 on Piers 46 and 66.

Here's a schedule of the Ship Tours for the rest of the week:

Pier 66

U.S. Coast Guard: Aug. 2 from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and Aug. 3 from 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m.

Pier 46 South

U.S. Navy: Aug. 3 and Aug. 4 from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Aug. 5 from 9:30 a.m. -3 p.m. and Aug. 6 from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

U.S. Coast Guard: Aug. 4-6 from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Royal Canadian Navy: Aug. 3 from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Aug. 4 from 9:30 a.m.-Noon and Aug. 5 from Noon-3 p.m.

For more information about all the festivities click here.