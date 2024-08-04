No arrests after man found stabbed in Downtown Seattle knife fight

A man in his 20s was stabbed in his lower back during a knife fight in Downtown Seattle.

Seattle police responded to reports of a knife fight at 3rd Avenue and Pine Street on Sunday morning. When officers arrived, the people involved had already left the scene. Officers say they did a brief check of the area before clearing the scene.

Afterward, downtown ambassadors found a man in his 20s near the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue who had been stabbed in the lower back. Ambassadors notified police of the victim and provided immediate medical aid, including a chest seal, before the Seattle Fire Department transported him to Harborview Medical Center.

Officers say they also found evidence suggesting the victim had been using fentanyl. The suspect has not been located, and the circumstances leading up to the stabbing remain unclear to law enforcement. No arrests have been made at this time.

