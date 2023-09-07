Seattle man who fled from police, caused neighborhood lockdown pleads guilty

A 42-year-old Seattle man who fled from police and triggered a neighborhood lockdown in January pleaded guilty to felony charges.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced Pedro Kent pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

According to court documents, Seattle Police were called Jan. 15, 2023 to a domestic violence report in North Seattle. As they arrived, they spotted Kent's "distinctive car" with him inside, and he sped off to escape officers, then ruptured his tires when he crashed into two curbs.

Kent then got out of the car with his gun and ran through the neighbor's yards.

Police converged on the area and locked down the neighborhood, ordering people to stay in their homes and lock the doors. One couple called 911 and reported that Kent was hiding in their backyard.

A K9 unit tracked Kent down and officers arrested him.

Police then searched his car and found a carbine rifle, fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine, as well as a hatchet, dagger, drug scales and plastic baggies.