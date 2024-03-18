Several people were displaced and one was hospitalized from a mattress fire inside a Seattle apartment complex this weekend.

On Saturday night, Seattle Fire crews responded to a fire in a residential high rise building near 1st Ave. and Blanchard Street in Belltown.

Multiple units responded, blocking roads while working to put out the mattress fire.

The Seattle Fire Department says the fire was contained to one room, but due to doors being left open, smoke traveled into the stairwells throughout the building.

Six people were assessed by medics, and one was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Those displaced by the fire were assisted by the Red Cross.

SFD estimated the fire caused around $150,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire was ruled undetermined.