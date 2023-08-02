SPD: Police arrest felony suspect in Belltown, recover meth, fentanyl and cash

Police arrested a suspect who had violated probation, and recovered meth, fentanyl and drugs on Tuesday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), earlier this week, the 35-year-old suspect was arrested near the intersection of Western Ave. and Blanchard St. in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood.

The SPD says Community Response Group officers with the Department of Corrections searched the suspect’s vehicle on Tuesday and recovered the following items:

330 grams of meth

222.3 grams of fentanyl

$16,395 in cash

Multiple weight scales

Packaging material

Featured article

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail for violating his probation. Another potential charge of possession with intent to distribute will be requested.