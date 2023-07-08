Seattle Police investigate deadly shooting in SODO

article

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Seattle's SoDo neighborhood Friday night.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near the corner of 4th Ave. S and S Stacy St. This area is less than a mile south of T-Mobile Park.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead with a gunshot wound in front of a business.

Crime scene investigators responded to the scene, along with homicide detectives - who will lead the investigation.

The SPD is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact their Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story.