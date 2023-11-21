Expand / Collapse search

Seattle Police investigate shooting in Leschi, 1 injured

SEATTLE - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously injured in Seattle’s Leschi neighborhood Monday night. 

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers received reports of a man being shot near the corner of 28th Ave. S and S Jackson St.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

The SPD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit detectives are now working to determine what led up to the shooting. At this point in the investigation, no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 2062-233-5000.

