Seattle Police investigate shooting in Rainier Beach neighborhood, 1 injured
SEATTLE - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Seattle’s Rainier Beach neighborhood on Saturday.
According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the shooting happened in the 9800 block of Martin Luther King Junior Way S at around 10 a.m.
The Seattle Fire Department says the victim, a man in his 40s, was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area as they investigate the incident.
This is a developing story.