Seattle Police investigate shooting in Rainier Beach neighborhood, 1 injured

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Seattle’s Rainier Beach neighborhood on Saturday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the shooting happened in the 9800 block of Martin Luther King Junior Way S at around 10 a.m.

The Seattle Fire Department says the victim, a man in his 40s, was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as they investigate the incident.

Featured article

This is a developing story.