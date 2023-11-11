Expand / Collapse search

Seattle Police investigate shooting in Rainier Beach neighborhood, 1 injured

SEATTLE - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Seattle’s Rainier Beach neighborhood on Saturday. 

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the shooting happened in the 9800 block of Martin Luther King Junior Way S at around 10 a.m.

The Seattle Fire Department says the victim, a man in his 40s, was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. 

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as they investigate the incident. 

