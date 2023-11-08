Seattle Police investigate shooting near CID, 1 injured

article

Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District on Wednesday.

Officers were called around 4:00 p.m.to reports of gunshots at 13th Ave S and S Lane St, next to the Goodwill on Rainier Ave. They arrived and found a man in his 30s or 40s with several gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Officers stayed to collect evidence and found a firearm at the scene.

Detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting. No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call SPD’s violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.