Seattle Police: Wanted man arrested after harassing people with gun outside diner

Police arrested a man accused of harassing people and pointing a gun at them in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood, where they learned he was wanted for murder.

Police were called around 10:30 p.m. Sunday to Fourth and Cedar, responding to reports of a man with a gun outside a diner harassing people. Witnesses told police he had a gun in his pocket and was pointing it at people.

Officers arrived and found the suspect sitting outside the diner, matching the description given by employees, and arrested him.

Police found a loaded handgun with no serial numbers in the man’s sweatshirt pocket.

When they checked the 46-year-old man’s name, they found he was wanted for investigation of homicide by the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was booked into King County Jail for felony harassment and unlawful possession of a firearm.