Kent PD: Man eludes police in stolen car, arms himself with axe and swallows baggies of drugs

A man has been arrested for DUI and other charges after police say he eluded them in a stolen vehicle and then refused to get out of the crashed vehicle.

A Kent Police Officer was patrolling around 2:30 a.m. in a residential area when he saw a vehicle with no headlights on. Kent PD said this is a common sign that a driver may be impaired.

The officer tried to pull the driver over, but he refused. Police said the driving became erratic and was "consistent with someone who is intoxicated." Police are allowed to pursue suspected DUI drivers in Washington.

The driver slowed down enough where the officer was able to stop him with a PIT maneuver.

The 38-year-old driver refused to get out of the vehicle. Officers said he was looking around for something in the truck, leading police to believe he was arming himself.

Officers were able to get the man out of the truck. The truck had been stolen out of Seattle but was not reported as stolen yet.

He had swallowed several baggies of drugs before he was arrested. Police say he paled, was sweating and his pupils were dilating.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he was given Narcan. While there, the threw up some of the baggies of drugs, which turned out to be fentanyl/Percocet pills.

Once released from the hospital, he was booked for possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding, possession of stolen property, DUI and multiple traffic violations.

He was also arrested for outstanding warrants in King County, Kent and Redmond.