Seattle Police seek help finding missing woman with dementia

By FOX 13 News Staff
The Seattle Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing 72-year-old woman with dementia.

SEATTLE - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Seattle woman who has not been seen since Monday night.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), 72-year-old Michelle was last seen at around 8:30 p.m. near Edgar Martinez Dr. in Seattle.

Authorities say she suffers from dementia and is unfamiliar with the area.

She is described as being 5’0", weighing 180 pounds with charcoal hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911. 

