Seattle Police seek help identifying armed robbery suspect

Police are asking for help identifying an armed robbery suspect who assaulted a man in the Bitter Lake area in late March.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the victim was sitting inside his car near the corner of Aurora Ave. N and N 135th St. when the suspect approached his vehicle holding a black semi-automatic handgun.

The suspect then punched the victim in the face, stole his cell phone and drove away on Aurora Ave.

The victim described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his mid-30s standing at around 5’7". He told police there was another man, described as a Black man in his 20s or 30s, inside their newer model Mercedes sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

Robbery detectives are actively investigating this case.

This is a developing story.