The Seattle Storm are set to debut their new-and-improved roster across the Canadian border in 2024.

Coming up on May 5, 2024, the Storm are heading to Edmonton to face off against the Los Angeles Sparks in a preseason game at Rogers Place.

The Storm announced the matchup on social media Thursday.

Fans are encouraged to register for presale tickets on the WNBA Canada Game 2024 website.

Last year's WNBA Canada Game saw the Chicago Sky defeat the Minnesota Lynx in Toronto.