The Brief Sighting of a suspicious package left near a Seattle Police Department precinct prompted officials to close activity on E Pike and Pine streets between 11th and 13th avenues Monday afternoon, Nov. 16. Officials have since announced the roads have reopened. Seattle Police officials say there is no threat to the public.



What we know:

Update, 1:19 p.m.: Seattle Police Department officials announced over X that all roads have reopened, and that there is no threat to the public.

Sighting of a suspicious package left near a Seattle Police Department precinct has prompted officials to close activity on E Pike and Pine streets between 11th and 13th avenues.

Seattle Department of Transportation is recommending travelers to use alternative routes.

Police officials said an ABS (arson/bomb squad) unit is investigating the package in an X post.

What we don't know:

Officials said they will update when roads are reopened. Officials have not confirmed the contents of the package.

Local perspective:

Scenes shot by FOX 13 Seattle news crews show police tape and vehicles stretched across the roadway and officers directing traffic.

The Source: Information in this article came from Seattle Department of Transportation and Seattle Police Department communications.



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