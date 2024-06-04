Hours after deadly blaze, Seattle votes to crack down on vacant buildings

Hours after flames tore through a vacant building in North Seattle and left one person dead, the City Council unanimously passed an ordinance aimed at preventing empty buildings from becoming death traps.

According to data from the Seattle Fire Department in 2021, city crews responded to 70 fires at derelict properties. By 2023, that number skyrocketed to 130.

Prior to the vote, SFD Dangerous Buildings Ordinance co-sponsor Tammy Morales remarked about the fatal incident earlier in the day.

"This couldn’t be more timely," said Morales.

Morales also pointed out that, between 2022 and 2023, her district alone saw 60 fires in vacant buildings.

"The potential for drug use or other illegal activity inside them can lead to further structural damage, decrease community safety, and endanger our first responders," said Morales.

The ordinance targets negligent property owners, compelling them to demolish hazardous buildings. If owners fail to comply, the city will undertake the abatement and bill the owners for the costs.

According to Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins, there are at least 100 properties in the Emerald City in immediate need of demolition. Data shows approximately 40 of them already experienced at least one fire.

All the council members were in agreement. However, the ordinance in its final version was not passed without some adjustments.

Co-sponsor, council member Bob Kettle, expanded the measure to include construction sites with incomplete projects.

Preservationists in Pioneer Square expressed concerns about demolishing historic properties, which prompted council member Rob Saka to push forth an amendment with protections.

The ordinance takes effect immediately.

MORE LOCAL NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE:

Deadline reached for Kent asylum seekers, no police action

Study of Seattle's sweetened beverage tax shows reduction in BMI among children

WA police agencies test new tech to make pursuits safer, more efficient

WA man sentenced for year-long ‘swatting’ campaign

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.