Seattle weather: More rain and wind coming to Western Washington

We've got a dry start to this Sunday, with gray and mostly cloudy skies into the afternoon.

There's a new weather system en route moving onshore by this afternoon. With this system brings more rainfall to the area and blustery winds.

Temperatures this afternoon will peak in the low to mid 50s.

This system also brings the opportunity for more snow showers in the mountains. Afternoon highs for the local passes will be around the mid 30s and low 40s.

This weather system is scheduled to stick around through the evening, and we might even see more of it early Monday morning.

Afternoon highs cool into the 40s by mid-workweek. Overnight lows start to dip into the 30s at the end of the week.

Seattle Kraken are playing at home Monday night. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s as fans make their way to Climate Pledge Arena.

For anyone counting down the days, we are 11 days away from Thanksgiving, 25 days from Hanukkah, 43 days from Christmas. Apple Cup 2023 is just 13 days away!