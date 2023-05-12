Seattle weather: Staying safe on the water as temperatures heat up

Temperatures are warming to the hottest we've seen so far in 2023. Now, safety experts are stressing the importance of water safety this weekend.

With Mother's Day coming around, many are expected to take advantage of the sunshine and warm weather outside at local lakes and rivers.

Rob Sendak works with Washington's State Parks and Recreation Commission, and he's the boat program manager.

Sendak said the best thing people can do to keep themselves safe in the water is to have and wear a life jacket.

"It's really important that it's the right fit," Sendak said. "There's different size life jackets that we've got, different size for kids. I've got an extra-large size on myself."

If you don't own a life jacket, many boat ramps and parks have life jacket loaner programs where you can borrow one for the day and return when you're done.

Sendak said a major concern this weekend is the local water temperatures. While it'll be pushing 90 degrees on land, water temperatures are still at or under 50 degrees in many spots. Water that cold can be deadly.

"Cold water shock is a real thing," Sendak said. "If you fall over, don't have the proper gear or clothing on. You've got about ten minutes before organs start doing things they shouldn't be doing."

Sendak said cold water shock causes your blood pressure goes up and your heart rate to go down.

"So, things don't function the way they should be," Sendak said. "All it takes is half a cup of water for you to drown. When you hit that cold water and you take that big gasp. That water goes in, some bad things start happening really fast."

He said the buddy system is always the best route to take. If you're going to be recreating, always go with someone, so you can keep an eye on each other. If an emergency happens, you'll have someone to call for help. Sendak said keeping a whistle on board is also crucial to grab the attention of others quickly.

Sendak also highly recommends doing research on the waterway you plan to recreate in before you go. He said it's important to know how much boat traffic there could be, the depth of the water, etc.

"It may look like it's only one or two feet deep there, but it's actually a lot deeper than that," Sendak said. "So, water competency and understanding what tools you need, the equipment you need. What waterways you're on. Where is the safe harbor you're going to pass and paddle out here."

If you're paddleboarding, Sendak urges you to use the ankle strap to keep you attached to your board if you fall off. The paddleboard acts as a flotation device of its own. If you're still tethered to the board, you'll have a way of coming to the surface.

