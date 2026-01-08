Serial WA rapist sentenced to nearly 50 years in prison

A man convicted of multiple counts of second-degree rape in King County, Washington, in addition to similar charges in New Mexico, has now been sentenced to nearly half a century behind bars.

The 46-year sentence had exceptional enhancements by the court due to the nature of Redwolf Pope's crimes, including abuse of trust. He now faces the following:

280 months for each count of second-degree rape. There were five counts.

56 months for each count of voyeurism. There were four counts.

Total of 560 months with 280 months running consecutive to regular sentencing of 280 months.

"The crime involves the following aggravating factor and accuse the defendant, Redwolf Pope, used his position of trust, confidence, or fiduciary responsibility to facilitate the commission of the current offense," court documents read, in part.

Dig deeper:

Pope, now 49 years old, was convicted for rape charges dating back to 2016 and 2017, along with various charges related to making secret intimate video recordings from 2016-2018. He was facing additional rape charges out of the state as well.

After years of waiting, Aubony Burns, senior deputy prosecuting attorney in King County, requested a $1,000,000 bail for the suspect in an extradition process back in 2022. The criminal cases were first filed in 2018.

At Pope's Seattle apartment, guests and victims noticed cameras located throughout the property, including inside a bathroom pointed at a shower. According to court documents, one of the guests was able to gain access to his iPad by asking for his passcode, which he told her was "6969." Evidence located on the device aided the investigation efforts.

