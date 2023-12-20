Shooting at Renton apartment complex leaves man hospitalized

Renton police are investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized early Wednesday morning.

Before 2:15 a.m, officers responded to a report of shots fired at at an apartment complex near 17100 120th Terrace Southeast.

When the police arrived, they found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his chest.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said it's unknown if the man was shot in an apartment unit or in the parking lot.

The investigation remains ongoing.



