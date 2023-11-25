Shooting at Tukwila’s Southcenter Mall leaves juvenile male injured
TUKWILA, Wash. - Police are investigating a shooting in Tukwila that sent a boy to the hospital on Saturday.
According to the Tukwila Police Department (TPD), at around 2 p.m., officers responded to a shooting incident in the west parking lot of Southcenter Mall.
Authorities say a juvenile male was struck by gunfire following what was reported as a parking dispute.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment. Their current condition is unknown.
The investigation remains ongoing. Information about a possible suspect is limited at this time.
This is a developing story.