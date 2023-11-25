Shooting at Tukwila’s Southcenter Mall leaves juvenile male injured

Police are investigating a shooting in Tukwila that sent a boy to the hospital on Saturday.

According to the Tukwila Police Department (TPD), at around 2 p.m., officers responded to a shooting incident in the west parking lot of Southcenter Mall.

Authorities say a juvenile male was struck by gunfire following what was reported as a parking dispute.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment. Their current condition is unknown.

The investigation remains ongoing. Information about a possible suspect is limited at this time.

This is a developing story.