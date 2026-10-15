Small business owner makes protein-packed baked goods

The Brief Talla Amini is a small business owner who makes protein-packed baked goods. Amini, who is also a professional bodybuilder, said her inspiration was to provide options for people to still enjoy fun food while staying healthy. She says her fitness journey started when she was younger and struggled with her own body image.



A local small business owner and professional bodybuilder is combining fitness and dessert to help people enjoy sweet treats while staying healthy.

Talla Amini wears many hats. She tells FOX 13 Seattle she is a professional bodybuilder, she works with children with autism, and in 2020 she launched a small business called "Fuelicious Bakery."

Her online storefront offers cookies, cupcakes, and brownies she says are made with better ingredients.

Amini bakes high-protein treats designed to fit into health-conscious diets, including cookies containing up to 35 grams of protein and brownies with 40 grams of protein.

Her goal is to change how people view dieting and food restriction.

"It's finding balance because there are some people who go on diets that are like, ‘I can’t eat sweets. I can’t do it. If I do it once, I’m a failure, I messed up,’" Amini said. "So hopefully, that bakery inspires others that you can still have this and enjoy life, too."

Overcoming personal challenges

The backstory:

Amini's tells FOX 13 Seattle part of her motivation stems from her own experience with diet and body image.

"I, myself, struggled with an eating disorder, and I was very skinny — which was fine — but I never had the knowledge or education of diet," Amini said.

She credits finding fitness with helping her build dedication, and she now hopes to teach others that healthy living does not require giving up foods they enjoy.

Expanding in Seattle

Local perspective:

Fuelicious Bakery is continuing to expand its footprint across the local area. Amini recently began selling her baked goods inside a Seattle gym.

Orders can be placed directly through the Fuelicious Bakery's website.

Amini also bakes traditional style goodies, as well as gluten-free snacks.

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